Dove and Squirrel by spanishliz
Photo 1113

Dove and Squirrel

Neither of them came all the way up the steps until I went inside. Squirrel found another route, and I threw him a peanut because the pigeons were guarding them.
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags ace
Wonderful capture.
June 23rd, 2025  
