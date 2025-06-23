Sign up
Photo 1113
Dove and Squirrel
Neither of them came all the way up the steps until I went inside. Squirrel found another route, and I threw him a peanut because the pigeons were guarding them.
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
1
0
Liz Milne
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd June 2025 8:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
dove
,
mourning dove
,
30dw-2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture.
June 23rd, 2025
