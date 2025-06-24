Sign up
Fork in the Road
I have used this quote of Yogi's before, but when I came across a plastic fork on the sidewalk during my morning walk, I couldn't resist!
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
iPhone Fun
fork
quotation
yogi berra
wsl-18
