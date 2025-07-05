Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1125
What's That You Say?
These two were of differing opinions as to who had priority at the table. The larger of the two usually wins.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7139
photos
51
followers
66
following
308% complete
View this month »
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
Latest from all albums
1123
2589
1420
2590
1124
582
1125
2591
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th July 2025 9:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
eating
,
seed
,
pigeon
,
darkroom-conversation
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close