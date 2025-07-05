Previous
What's That You Say? by spanishliz
What's That You Say?

These two were of differing opinions as to who had priority at the table. The larger of the two usually wins.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
