Photo 1133
Food!
This bird, a common grackle according to my phone, never seemed to shut its mouth.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th July 2025 7:19pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
mouth
,
grackle
,
yew
Mags
ace
Hot or hungry I guess.
July 13th, 2025
