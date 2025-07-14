Sign up
Previous
Photo 1134
Street Panorama
For my get pushed challenge this week, April
@aecasey
set me the task of taking a panorama. After a few tries I managed one without jagged edges...
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
2
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
7178
photos
51
followers
66
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th July 2025 8:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
panorama
,
get-pushed-676
,
spanishliz-getpushed
Liz Milne
ace
Here's an attempt at a panorama for my challenge from
@aecasey
How's this, April?
July 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great pano!
July 14th, 2025
How's this, April?