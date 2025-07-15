Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1135
Flowers
Pretty purple flowers seen on my walk.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7186
photos
51
followers
66
following
310% complete
View this month »
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
Latest from all albums
592
1430
2600
1134
119
1431
2601
1135
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th July 2025 8:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
garden
,
hosta
Mags
ace
Oh aren't they just lovely!
July 15th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
July 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close