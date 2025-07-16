Previous
Rare Sighting by spanishliz
Rare Sighting

It's a wild telephone booth! Spotted by the roadside in deepest Ontario, the exceedingly rare Bellus telephonus!
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Liz Milne

Kathy ace
🤣
July 16th, 2025  
amyK ace
Ah, the good old days…
July 16th, 2025  
