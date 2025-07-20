Previous
Rose of Sharon by spanishliz
Photo 1140

Rose of Sharon

I was so happy today to see my rose of Sharon blooming that I went out in the rain to take its photo.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
312% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Lovely color and details of the flower and the raindrops.
July 21st, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely! Mine just started blooming the other day!
July 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely raindrops and bloom!
July 21st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Such a lovely flower!
July 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact