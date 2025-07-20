Sign up
Previous
Photo 1140
Rose of Sharon
I was so happy today to see my rose of Sharon blooming that I went out in the rain to take its photo.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
4
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th July 2025 9:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
rain
,
raindrops
,
rose of sharon
Kathy
ace
Lovely color and details of the flower and the raindrops.
July 21st, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely! Mine just started blooming the other day!
July 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely raindrops and bloom!
July 21st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Such a lovely flower!
July 21st, 2025
