Previous
Photo 1142
Reflection
This was my first attempt at a reflection, as requested by Kali for my get pushed challenge this week.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7217
photos
51
followers
66
following
312% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd July 2025 8:14am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
window
reflection
get-pushed-677
getpushed-spanishliz
Liz Milne
ace
Kali
@kali66
here's a reflection in a window.
July 22nd, 2025
