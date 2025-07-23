Sign up
Photo 1143
Beatrice
When I saw that the people challenge subject was "people with hats", I knew that I would be asking Beatrice, who always wears a hat, to pose for me. We met for coffee at Tim's today, and this is the photo she chose for me to post.
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
1438
1142
2608
122
600
1143
1439
2609
Views
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd July 2025 1:31pm
Tags
hats
,
tim hortons
,
beatrice
,
people-41
,
people with hats
