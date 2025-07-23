Previous
Beatrice by spanishliz
Photo 1143

Beatrice

When I saw that the people challenge subject was "people with hats", I knew that I would be asking Beatrice, who always wears a hat, to pose for me. We met for coffee at Tim's today, and this is the photo she chose for me to post.
Liz Milne

