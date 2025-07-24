Sign up
Previous
Photo 1144
Santa Again! Christmas in July!
Here's another pic for the tag challenge, and the daily word 'jingle' too. Tags are 'rocks' and 'Christmas'.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
1144
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th July 2025 5:43pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
christmas
,
rocks
,
santa
,
bells
,
jingle
,
july25words
,
tc-1
