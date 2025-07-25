Previous
White Rose of Sharon by spanishliz
Photo 1145

White Rose of Sharon

Several white blooms have appeared! I love the contrast of the white and the deep pink/red centres.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
