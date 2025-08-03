Previous
Monochrome Me by spanishliz
Monochrome Me

Annie D @annied challenged me to do something in monochrome. Being a bit lazy, I took a phone selfie, using the monochrome setting, then played with it in Snapseed a bit. I'll probably try to do something else too.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Liz Milne
Hi Annie @annied Here's my first attempt at something in monochrome ;)
August 3rd, 2025  
