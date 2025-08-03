Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1154
Monochrome Me
Annie D
@annied
challenged me to do something in monochrome. Being a bit lazy, I took a phone selfie, using the monochrome setting, then played with it in Snapseed a bit. I'll probably try to do something else too.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7266
photos
52
followers
67
following
316% complete
View this month »
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
Latest from all albums
1152
1448
1153
2619
1449
2620
1450
1154
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd August 2025 10:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
monochrome
,
selfie
,
snapseed
,
get-pushed-679
Liz Milne
ace
Hi Annie
@annied
Here's my first attempt at something in monochrome ;)
August 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close