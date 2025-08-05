Sign up
Previous
Photo 1156
On My Walk Today I Saw...
Squirrels, Taffy, flowers and pine cones, a police car and men working (without the men).
I won't do one every day, but when I go for a walk I will :)
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
2
1
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Corinne C
ace
A busy walk!
August 5th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lots to see
August 5th, 2025
