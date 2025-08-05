Previous
On My Walk Today I Saw...

Squirrels, Taffy, flowers and pine cones, a police car and men working (without the men).

I won't do one every day, but when I go for a walk I will :)
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Liz Milne

Corinne C ace
A busy walk!
August 5th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lots to see
August 5th, 2025  
