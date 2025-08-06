Sign up
Photo 1157
Lunch
Yummy bacon cheeseburger
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7275
photos
52
followers
67
following
Views
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th August 2025 11:58am
Privacy
Public
Tags
food
,
lunch
