Cake! by spanishliz
Photo 1161

Cake!

Today's my sister's birthday and we had a great family meal with cake and ice cream for dessert.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Shirley ace
Happy birthday to your sister , the cake looks delish
August 11th, 2025  
