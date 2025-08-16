Sign up
Photo 1167
On My Walk Today - A Parade!
It's Caribbean Festival time in Belleville, and the vantage point for watching today's parade is a short walk from my home.
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
parade
,
collage
,
collageable
,
omwt-aug25
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fun
August 16th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A cool pics in your collage
August 16th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Interesting to see!
August 16th, 2025
