On My Walk Today - A Parade!
Photo 1167

On My Walk Today - A Parade!

It's Caribbean Festival time in Belleville, and the vantage point for watching today's parade is a short walk from my home.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fun
August 16th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A cool pics in your collage
August 16th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Interesting to see!
August 16th, 2025  
