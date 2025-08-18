Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1169
You Are Late!
I was, and this chap was waiting and giving me the evil eye, until I put some seeds down. Then he ignored me.
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7319
photos
51
followers
68
following
320% complete
View this month »
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
Latest from all albums
1167
613
1464
2634
1168
2635
1465
1169
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
18th August 2025 7:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
pigeon
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close