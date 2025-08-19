Previous
Little Visitor by spanishliz
Photo 1170

Little Visitor

He was quite bold today, running under the chair on which I was sitting, eyeing up the bag of seed at my feet. In the end he just went for the peanuts.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
320% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
So sweet
August 19th, 2025  
Kathy ace
What a cutie, holding his nut to his chest.
August 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact