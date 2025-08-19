Sign up
Photo 1170
Photo 1170
Little Visitor
He was quite bold today, running under the chair on which I was sitting, eyeing up the bag of seed at my feet. In the end he just went for the peanuts.
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
2
2
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7323
photos
51
followers
68
following
320% complete
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
2634
2635
1465
1169
614
2636
1170
1466
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th August 2025 11:24am
Tags
peanuts
,
chipmunk
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So sweet
August 19th, 2025
Kathy
ace
What a cutie, holding his nut to his chest.
August 19th, 2025
