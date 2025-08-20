Previous
On My Walk Today (August 20) by spanishliz
Photo 1171

On My Walk Today (August 20)

I saw Olive and her dad, books, clouds, plants, a tree, my own reflection, groceries, another tree and a rose of Sharon plant. Still in Belleville, but venturing out to shop at Giant Tiger a few blocks from home.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
