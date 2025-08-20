Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1171
On My Walk Today (August 20)
I saw Olive and her dad, books, clouds, plants, a tree, my own reflection, groceries, another tree and a rose of Sharon plant. Still in Belleville, but venturing out to shop at Giant Tiger a few blocks from home.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7327
photos
51
followers
68
following
320% complete
View this month »
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
Latest from all albums
127
614
2636
1170
1466
2637
1467
1171
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
iPhone Fun
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
books
,
shopping
,
trees
,
plants
,
collage
,
olive
,
giant tiger
,
collageable
,
omwt-aug25
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close