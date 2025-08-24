Sign up
Photo 1174
SOOC Contrast
Phone set on "noir", took backlit photo of pigeon, this is the result. No post processing at all.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th August 2025 6:06pm
Tags
chair
,
bird
,
leaves
,
contrast
,
noir
,
pigeon
,
august25words
