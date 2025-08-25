Sign up
Previous
Photo 1175
Bee in the Chicory
My lawn has an abundance of chicory growing on it, which I've been encouraged to cut down. How can I, though, when the bees are still enjoying it?
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th August 2025 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
insect
,
lawn
,
chicory
