Photo 1178
Birthday Treat
Coffee ice cream in chocolate chip cups! Yummy!
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
food
,
ice cream
,
dessert
,
chocolate chip
