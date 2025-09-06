Sign up
Photo 1187
Read a Book Day
Blue Bear found a book that's just the right size!
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7382
photos
52
followers
69
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th September 2025 6:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
toy
,
bear
,
edah25-09
,
read a book
Mags
So cute!
September 7th, 2025
