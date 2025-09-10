Previous
Lucky Numbers? by spanishliz
Photo 1191

Lucky Numbers?

When Kali @kali66 gave me my get pushed challenge, another possibility was to spot lucky numbers round and about. I do usually consider 7 to be lucky, so perhaps this works?
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Liz Milne

How's this one Kali? @kali66
September 12th, 2025  
