Look What I Got by spanishliz
Photo 1193

Look What I Got

New iPad - actually my first! My sister and niece both chipped in for my birthday last month and today my sister took me to Staples to get it. I’m using it now.
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags ace
Very nice! Enjoy!
September 13th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Fabulous enjoy
September 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
