Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1193
Look What I Got
New iPad - actually my first! My sister and niece both chipped in for my birthday last month and today my sister took me to Staples to get it. I’m using it now.
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7402
photos
52
followers
69
following
326% complete
View this month »
1186
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
Latest from all albums
2658
1488
1489
2659
1192
2660
1193
1490
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th September 2025 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ipad
,
device
Mags
ace
Very nice! Enjoy!
September 13th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Fabulous enjoy
September 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close