Previous
Photo 1194
Quite a Party!
Amazon delivered seeds and peanuts today, and I put some out for the gang. At least six pigeons descended immediately, with two (or perhaps three) chipmunks darting around looking to get in on the feast. One squirrel turned up too.
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th September 2025 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
food
,
bird
,
feast
,
pigeons
,
chipmunk
,
ndao38
Shirley
ace
Oh please leave me some , so cute
September 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
Aww! That's almost pitiful.
September 13th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
@whippy
@marlboromaam
I gave the chipmunks their own portion out of the way of the pigeons just after this. I couldn’t let them go hungry.
September 13th, 2025
I gave the chipmunks their own portion out of the way of the pigeons just after this. I couldn’t let them go hungry.