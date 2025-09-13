Previous
Quite a Party! by spanishliz
Quite a Party!

Amazon delivered seeds and peanuts today, and I put some out for the gang. At least six pigeons descended immediately, with two (or perhaps three) chipmunks darting around looking to get in on the feast. One squirrel turned up too.
Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Shirley
Oh please leave me some , so cute
Mags
Aww! That's almost pitiful.
Liz Milne
@whippy @marlboromaam
I gave the chipmunks their own portion out of the way of the pigeons just after this. I couldn’t let them go hungry.
