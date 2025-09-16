Sign up
Previous
Photo 1196
All Gone
Making sure not to miss any nuts or seeds.
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
16th September 2025 8:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chipmunk
