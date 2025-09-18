Sign up
Previous
Photo 1198
On the Alert
Taffy has been very busy barking at all the trucks on the street this week, trying to keep them in line.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7420
photos
52
followers
70
following
328% complete
View this month »
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
Latest from all albums
2664
1196
1197
2665
1495
1496
1198
2666
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
18th September 2025 8:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
neighbourhood
,
taffy
John Falconer
ace
Gday mate. Great shot.
September 18th, 2025
