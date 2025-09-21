Sign up
Photo 1201
Yew Berries in the Sunlight
Spotted quite accidentally and I thought this might do for the new "unexpected moments" challenge.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
21st September 2025 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunlight
,
berries
,
sunshine
,
yew
,
umc1
