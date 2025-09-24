Previous
Olive, Waiting for her Dad by spanishliz
Olive, Waiting for her Dad

Here's Olive, waiting with me whilst her Dad (Mark) took a load of rubbish to the dumpster. He was gone less than five minutes, yet she was quite anxious and whimpered a bit.
Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags
A lovely Bassett hound! I'm such a sucker for a hound dog. =)
Liz Milne
@marlboromaam She’s the sweetest girl ever. Just loves a fuss.
Mags
I would love to hear her bay. =)
