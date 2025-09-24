Sign up
Previous
Photo 1204
Olive, Waiting for her Dad
Here's Olive, waiting with me whilst her Dad (Mark) took a load of rubbish to the dumpster. He was gone less than five minutes, yet she was quite anxious and whimpered a bit.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
3
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th September 2025 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
olive
Mags
ace
A lovely Bassett hound! I'm such a sucker for a hound dog. =)
September 24th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
@marlboromaam
She’s the sweetest girl ever. Just loves a fuss.
September 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
I would love to hear her bay. =)
September 24th, 2025
