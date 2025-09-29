Sign up
Photo 1207
Unexpected Rainbow
I was relaxing outside after mowing my lawn, and set my water bottle down beside my chair. Just for a moment it created a rainbow, then the sun moved on (or the earth did) but I was able to snap a shot.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
29th September 2025 5:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
rainbow
,
sunshine
,
umc1
