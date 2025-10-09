Sign up
Previous
Photo 1210
City Hall Reflected
For my get pushed challenge this week Andrew-Bede
@allsop
asked me to photograph local landmarks. City Hall immediately sprang to mind. This was taken as I walked across the bridge, and noticed the reflection.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
reflection
,
river
,
landmark
,
city hall
,
get-pushed-688
Liz Milne
ace
This one comes with a reflection. For
@allsop
Andrew-Bede's challenge
October 9th, 2025
