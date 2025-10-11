Previous
Greedy! by spanishliz
Photo 1212

Greedy!

Usually the squirrels take one peanut at a time, sometimes two. This fellow managed to make off with three!
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
332% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact