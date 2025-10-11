Sign up
Photo 1212
Greedy!
Usually the squirrels take one peanut at a time, sometimes two. This fellow managed to make off with three!
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th October 2025 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
peanuts
