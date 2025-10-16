Previous
One Wispy Bit by spanishliz
Photo 1214

One Wispy Bit

The nearby European smoke tree, that I've photographed before, has just one wispy (smoky) bit hanging on now.
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
332% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact