Winter Has Arrived! by spanishliz
Winter Has Arrived!

Little squirrel prints in the snow this morning. Poor little guy had snow in his fur, but didn't stop long enough to let me get a decent photo. Grabbed a peanut and scurried back into the yew bush.
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Liz Milne

Mags ace
A beautiful dusting of snow!
November 9th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
@marlboromaam It's pretty, but the problem is that it is still coming down!
November 9th, 2025  
