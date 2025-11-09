Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1226
Winter Has Arrived!
Little squirrel prints in the snow this morning. Poor little guy had snow in his fur, but didn't stop long enough to let me get a decent photo. Grabbed a peanut and scurried back into the yew bush.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7538
photos
55
followers
75
following
335% complete
View this month »
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
Latest from all albums
1522
2716
1523
1225
2717
1226
1524
2718
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th November 2025 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
prints
,
paw prints
,
yew
Mags
ace
A beautiful dusting of snow!
November 9th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
@marlboromaam
It's pretty, but the problem is that it is still coming down!
November 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close