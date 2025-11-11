Sign up
Photo 1227
Autumn...
I'm hoping that the snow on my lawn has provided sufficient negative space to fulfill my get pushed challenge from Wendy
@farmreporter
- what do you think?
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
2
1
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
leaves
,
quotation
,
negative space
,
wsl-38
,
get-pushed-693
Liz Milne
ace
Hi Wendy
@farmreporter
Does this work?
November 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
So lovely and well done!
November 12th, 2025
Does this work?