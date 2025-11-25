Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1234
Nerdy Socks
These are the socks I'm wearing today. They say "Nerdy by nature" and were a gift from family :) (or maybe Santa).
25th November 2025
25th Nov 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7578
photos
55
followers
75
following
338% complete
View this month »
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
Latest from all albums
2731
1537
2732
1538
2733
2734
1234
1539
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th November 2025 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
socks
,
nerdy
,
mundane-socks2025
Mags
ace
It's okay to be nerdy! =)
November 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close