Diagonal Leaf? by spanishliz
Diagonal Leaf?

Here's another attempt at seeing diagonals, this time it's a lilac leaf. Probably better if I'd fuzzed the background instead eh?
For get pushed challenge to find diagonals from Wendy @farmreporter
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Liz Milne
@farmreporter
Here's a diagonal leaf, Wendy :)
November 27th, 2025  
