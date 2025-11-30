Sign up
Previous
Photo 1237
Hot Porridge
I thought my breakfast might do for the BLD challenge, as porridge is definitely best served hot!
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th November 2025 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
breakfast
,
oatmeal
,
porridge
,
bld-44
