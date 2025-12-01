Sign up
Previous
Photo 1238
Shopping!
I was pleasantly surprised today to find that I'd accidentally gone shopping on Giant Tiger's monthly Seniors' Day! Discount!
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7594
photos
55
followers
75
following
339% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st December 2025 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
shopping
,
shopping cart
,
giant tiger
,
dec25words
Mags
ace
How nice! I wish Walmart would do that.
December 2nd, 2025
