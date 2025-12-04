Sign up
Previous
Photo 1241
Penguin Sock
Taken whilst I'm wearing it! It's nice and cosy and was a gift.
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7603
photos
55
followers
75
following
340% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
4th December 2025 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
socks
,
penguin
,
mundane-socks2025
Mags
ace
Oh how cute!
December 4th, 2025
