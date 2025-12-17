Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1251
Christmas Quote
I thought a Christmas quote might be in order ;)
That's my fake poinsettia decoration providing the colour.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7638
photos
55
followers
75
following
342% complete
View this month »
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
Latest from all albums
1249
1250
2754
1557
2755
1558
2756
1251
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
quote
,
decorations
,
dec25words
,
collageable
,
wsl-43
Mags
ace
Beautiful! A feeling we should keep all year long. =)
December 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Could be true
December 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close