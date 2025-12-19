Sign up
Previous
Photo 1253
Running Squirrel
Laura
@la_photographic
asked me to do some panning for get pushed. So far this is all I have managed as he ran across the shed roof. If the weather is better tomorrow I will try to do something else.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7646
photos
55
followers
75
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th December 2025 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
shed
,
panning
,
get-pushed-698
Liz Milne
ace
Here’s a rather lame panning attempt for you Laura
@la_photographic
December 20th, 2025
