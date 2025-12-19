Previous
Running Squirrel by spanishliz
Running Squirrel

Laura @la_photographic asked me to do some panning for get pushed. So far this is all I have managed as he ran across the shed roof. If the weather is better tomorrow I will try to do something else.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Liz Milne ace
Here’s a rather lame panning attempt for you Laura @la_photographic
December 20th, 2025  
