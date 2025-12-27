Sign up
Previous
Photo 1259
Candy!
Working my way through the candy from my stocking far too quickly.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th December 2025 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
food
,
sweets
,
candy
