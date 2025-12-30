Sign up
Photo 1261
Windy as Well as Cold
I've just left the chairs and bins as they are, as they'll only blow over again.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
winter
,
chair
,
wind
,
bin
,
peanuts
Mags
ace
Stay warm and cozy inside. =)
December 31st, 2025
