Monochrome Flower and Silhouette by spanishliz
Monochrome Flower and Silhouette

It's still just a shadow, but even the actual flower (artificial) looks a bit like a silhouette this time.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
