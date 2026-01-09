Sign up
Previous
Photo 1268
Slushy Puddles
This was yesterday, but the street still looks like this today so I didn't even go far enough to take a new photo.
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7705
photos
54
followers
76
following
347% complete
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
2777
1580
2778
1267
1581
1268
2779
1582
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
8th January 2026 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
puddle
,
slush
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely captured
January 10th, 2026
