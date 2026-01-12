Previous
Up a Tree, Again by spanishliz
Photo 1270

Up a Tree, Again

Here's another still life for my challenge from Mary @mcsiegle, this time with a dog joining in the chase.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Liz Milne ace
Here's another for you Mary @mcsiegle.
January 12th, 2026  
Mags ace
Nice addition!
January 13th, 2026  
