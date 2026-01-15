Previous
Still Winter! by spanishliz
Still Winter!

I was way too optimistic with my "thaw" post yesterday! Seems like it has been snowing ever since! I even shovelled a bit myself today, in preparation for my out door exercise session.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
JackieR ace
You still exercise outdoors in snow????
January 15th, 2026  
Liz Milne ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Twice a week! It’s invigorating 😊
January 15th, 2026  
